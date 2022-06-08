0
Ghanaian born British bronze Olympic medalist Joshua Buatsi spends time in Bukom

Buatsi Spends1 Buatsi is undefeated (16-0-0) in the light Heavyweight division

Ghanaian born British Bronze Olympic medalist and undisputed light-heavyweight boxer Joshua Buatsi spent the afternoon touring the boxing clubs within the Bukom vicinity.

Bukom has all the ingredients to deliver a successful boxer. Research into the psychology of boxing shows that certain characteristics are essential for success: self-confidence, emotional control and mental toughness in delivering and receiving punches. However, the most essential thing that needs to be emphasized on is the education behind the sport and the safety precautions before, during and after training.

Buatsi, who is undefeated (16-0-0) in the light Heavyweight division is gunning for a world title shot. His visit to the motherland is imperative to spread his vision of his newly launched foundation the “Joshua Buatsi Foundation” which focuses on the technical development of amateur boxers and equipping them with the rightful knowledge for longevity and success within their career for the long term.

He visited Akotoku Boxing Academy, Sea View Boxing Club, Wisdom Boxing Club, Black Panther Gym and more to speak to the coaches and the young boxers to encourage, motivate and emphasize on the health & safety precautions with boxing. Examining solutions and in depth practical tips amongst the amateur boxers.

During his 9 day trip, Joshua continues to thrive to use his global platform to entice positive change for the sport in his homeland through his foundation “Joshua Buatsi Foundation”.

