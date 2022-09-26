0
Ghanaian-born Yaw Annor set for Togo debut after completing nationality switch

Mon, 26 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian-born Togolese international, Yaw Annor has arrived at Togo national camp in Morocco ahead of his national team debut following his nationality switch.

The 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League top scorer who is currently playing for Ismaily SC in the Egyptian League completed his nationality switch in August 2022.

The former Bechem United winger is expected to make his maiden appearance for Togo in their game against Equatorial Guinea on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.

The 24-year-old former Ashantigold striker could have made his debut in Togo's 2-1 loss to Ivory Coast on Saturday but missed out due to late arrival in camp.

Yaw Annor scored 22 goals to win the Ghana Premier League top scorer award while beating Asante Kotoko's Franck Etouga who scored 21 goals.

