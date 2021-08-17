Ghanaian boxer, Yekini Awusone, who won two bronze medals now selling fowls

He says no longer interested in boxing because the nation has not treated him well

A two-time bronze medalist Yekini Awusone is currently selling fowls in Kantamanto, the Chief Executive Officer, Alex Ntiamoah-Boakye, has disclosed.

Appearing on Total Sports Review on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he told host Wallace Worlanyo that the boxer has given up on boxing.



The boxer he revealed is no longer interested in boxing because the nation has not treated him well.



According to him, the boxer says he does not want to have anything to do with boxing because he feels betrayed by the state.

He said the boxer has not been duly recognised for the medals he won for the country some years ago.



He added that the boxer had no proper management to manage him hence he could not continue with his skills and talent and had to settle on selling fowls in Kantamanto.



He further claimed that after the boxer won the second medal, he was not recognised by the state despite a promise to reward him.