Ghanaian boxer demands $3,000 bonus after winning bronze at 2014 Commonwealth Games

Ghanaian boxer Abdul Wahid Omar wants the government to fulfil its $3,000 bonus promise to him for winning bronze at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Wahid Omar, who won a bronze medal eight years ago, also won bronze again at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.



He disclosed in an interview that he nearly quit boxing after the state failed to reward him for winning a medal at the games.



“Before we left for the Glasgow Commonwealth Games in 2014, athletes were promised that a special bonus package of $3000, $5,000 and $7,000 would be given to those who win bronze, silver and gold respectively, so we should go all out to fly the flag of Ghana high at the games. It was the Sports Ministry which gave the promise before we flew to Glasgow eight years ago, so we were highly motivated,” the two-time Commonwealth bronze medalist told Graphic Sports.



He added, “after the games, we made various visits to the Ministry hoping to get that bonus, but till now the state is yet to give me the $3,000 as promised.”



According to him, his coach, Ofori Asare, motivated him to rescind his decision to quit boxing and look forward to the future.

“It was the intervention of my trainer that stopped me from quitting boxing, making it possible for me to focus on my training to win another bronze medal for the state at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games,” he revealed.



Omar Wahid was part of two other boxers that won medals for Ghana in boxing at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.



Abraham Mensah won the bronze while Joseph Commey settled for a silver medal.



JNA/BOG