0
Menu
Sports

Ghanaian coach Kwadjo Boateng helps his Dutch second division side BFC to victory

Kwadwo Boateng 1 610x400.png Kwadjo Boateng

Tue, 10 May 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghanaian coach Kwadjo Boateng helped his Dutch second division side Bussum Football Club BFC defeat IJFC 3-2

Kwadjo Boateng signed a three year deal with the Dutch side in 2019 and is assisted by 49-year old Guus Uhlenbeek also a black man.

BFC made it unnecessarily difficult for itself against IJFC, but did win: 3-2. 

After an early 2-0 lead, via Jostein Ohm and Olivier Blaauw, there seemed to be nothing wrong with the Bussum team.

 However, the first chance for the team from IJsselstein was immediately hit.

After the break, BFC continued to create opportunities and it was more secure on the ball. 

A brilliant free kick by Dico Knevel made it 3-1.

"After that we miss three more chances in which we go for the goal in excess'', said coach Kwadjo Boateng.

"Even after we gave up 3-2 from a penalty, we didn't have to reverse, but it was still exciting.'' he said.

Source: ghanaguardian.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
We visited a shrine in search of Castro - Asamoah Gyan recounts in new book
Ghana’s top 6 richest women CEOs running their own businesses
Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, MP, others survive heavy rainstorm on Afram Lake
Brother of Resurrection Power Pastor’s wife breaks silence
Asamoah Gyan recounts 2014 World Cup fiasco in his book
Police arrest brother of murdered alleged plantain thief
55 years ago today, the 'Operation Guitar Boy' coup plotters were killed by firing squad
Afia Schwarzenegger speaks on getting 'kicked off' a flight
What Lionel Messi said about Asamoah Gyan in 2016
Four Ghanaian footballers who should retire and focus on other things