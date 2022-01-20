Ghanaian coaches can do better than Europeans – Kwesi Pratt on Ghana’s AFCON exit

Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr

The Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr has revealed that Ghana’s abysmal performance at the Africa Cup of Nations affirms the notion that Ghanaian coaches can perform better than expatriate coaches.



Ghana experienced their worst tournament in history as the Black Stars exitted the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in the group stages.



Ghana lost to Morocco before going ahead to draw with Gabon and recording another defeat to Comoros in their final group game. The Black Stars picked up one point from the group as they placed 4th in Group C.

Speaking on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana program, Kwesi Pratt Jnr noted that it will be erroneous for anyone to still perceive that local-based coaches cannot excel as national team coaches compared to foreign coaches.



Kwesi Pratt Jnr who spoke on Metro TV said, “What has happened to the Black Stars is an indication that the performance of the Black Stars is not dependent on the colour, nationality, or origin of our coaches.”



He added, “It affirms the fact that Ghanaian coaches have done better and can do better in handling the team.”



The social activist also expressed his displeasure in the Black Stars performance at the AFCON 2021.