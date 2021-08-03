Ghanaian defender Arko-Mensah on target for Honka against Inter Turku

Ghana international Edmund Arko-Mensah

Ghanaian defender Edmund Arko-Mensah was on target for Honka in their 2-2 draw with Inter Turku in the Finnish top-flight league on Monday, August 1, 2021.

The 19-year-old netted in the 42nd minute as his side came from behind to snatch a point from a Turku side that featured former Black Stars midfielder, Anthony Annan.



Mensah received a ball in the opponent's area and fired a fierce shot that beat the goalkeeper.

The former Berekum Chelsea defender has made 12 appearances and scored one goal in the Veikkausliiga so far this season.