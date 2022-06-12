Ghanaian defender Asante Agyemang praises Augustine Okrah

Augustine Okrah

Malta-based Ghanaian defender Asante Agyemang has showered praises on winger Augustine Okrah for his qualities.

Agyemang watched Okrah, 28, scored a cracking finish for Bechem United in the MTN FA Cup semi-finals last month.



Augustine Okrah recently got a Black Stars call-up from head coach Otto Addo but the pocket-sized winger couldn’t make the grades after being left in the stands in the 3-0 win over Madagascar in the 2022 AFCON qualifiers.



Despite that, the towering center spoke high of the midfield gem who has scored over 15 goals in 35 appearances for Bechem in all competitions this season.

“The players are doing extremely well and I will single out Augustine Okrah for praise. I think the entire team has done very good work so far this season, he told Alex Kobina Stonne on Adom FM.



Oprah joined Bechem United as a free agent after ending his spell with giants Asante Kotoko.