0
Menu
Sports

Ghanaian defender Asante Agyemang praises Augustine Okrah

Bechem United Winger, Augustine Okrah.jfif Augustine Okrah

Sun, 12 Jun 2022 Source: ghanasportsline.com

Malta-based Ghanaian defender Asante Agyemang has showered praises on winger Augustine Okrah for his qualities.

Agyemang watched Okrah, 28, scored a cracking finish for Bechem United in the MTN FA Cup semi-finals last month.

Augustine Okrah recently got a Black Stars call-up from head coach Otto Addo but the pocket-sized winger couldn’t make the grades after being left in the stands in the 3-0 win over Madagascar in the 2022 AFCON qualifiers.

Despite that, the towering center spoke high of the midfield gem who has scored over 15 goals in 35 appearances for Bechem in all competitions this season.

“The players are doing extremely well and I will single out Augustine Okrah for praise. I think the entire team has done very good work so far this season, he told Alex Kobina Stonne on Adom FM.

Oprah joined Bechem United as a free agent after ending his spell with giants Asante Kotoko.

Source: ghanasportsline.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Whatever Opuni did was consistent with policies of the Board - Fmr Board Chairman
What Attorney General told the Supreme Court about its role in building a National Cathedral
Meet the 13-member Board of Trustees of National Cathedral
UK Parliament invites MPs for a 3-day meeting over anti-gay bill
Two Ghanaian doctors save life of ‘dying’ French passenger on Brussels-Accra flight
Throwback pictures of famous politicians that will crack you up
The Manasseh Azure post that is causing controversies on social media
Terrorism: Ghana making Nigeria's mistakes – Adam Bonna
What Togbe Afede XIV thinks about composition of Council of State
You Overstepped - Rev. Lawrence Tetteh Slams Adom-otchere