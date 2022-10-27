0
Ghanaian defender Derrick Köhn heaps praise on Hannover manager Stefan Leitl

Thu, 27 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Germany-born defender of Ghanaian descent, Derrick Köhn has credited his manager at new club Hannover 96, Stefan Leitl for his fine form this season.

The youngster since joining the German Bundesliga club four months ago has become a key asset for the team.

Opening up on his impressive displays for Hannover 96 in an interview, Derrick Köhn says it is all thanks to coach Stefan Leitl, the technical team of the club, and the amazing team spirit in the camp.

“They train me well and know what's good for me. My team is outstanding, they use me well,” Derrick Köhn shared as reported by his club.

The 23-year-old defender continued, "I feel free and can therefore always do my best,"

Having become a key asset for Hannover 96, Derrick Köhn is expected to be involved in more games for Hannover 96 throughout the season as the club aims to secure promotion to the top-flight league.

