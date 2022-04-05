0
Ghanaian defender Ebenezer Annan pivotal in Bologna's convincing win over Roma

Ebenezer Annan Ebenezer Annan, Ghanaian defender

Tue, 5 Apr 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian defender, Ebenezer Annan was impressive as Bologna claimed a 3-0 win over leaders Roma in the Italian U19 league this past weekend.

To counter the visitors' threat on the left channel, the 19-year-old left-back was excellent in his new duty as a wing-back in a 3-4-3 formation.

Annan provided cover in defence and created numerous problems with crosses into the opposition.

With the comments below, the jury on the Italian website Mondoprimavera gave him a grade of 7.

“A lot of running and sacrifice both in the offensive and defensive phases, providing poisonous crosses and great attention in coverage in his own half. Ready to recover the ball and restart at speed.”

Annan is under the management of the renowned ArtherLegacy Sports.

