0
Menu
Sports

Ghanaian defender Emmanuel Ntim scores with a spectacular overhead kick in France

3f0b439021036131b43902103d61b4v 960x640 1 Emmanuel Ntim

Tue, 23 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international, Emmanuel Ntim stole the headlines at halftime during the game between his Caen side and Guingamp.

The former Valenciennes defender started for his new club on Saturday when the team hosted the matchday 4 opponent of the 2022/23 French Ligue 2 season.

Six minutes into the first half, a strike from Maxime Barthelmé gave Guingamp a deserved lead.

However, in the 18th minute, experienced Emmanuel Ntim produced a superb overhead kick that saw his shot fly into the back of the visitors' net to restore parity for Caen.

Thanks to his goal, the hosts were inspired to complete a stunning comeback win to secure the maximum three points.

It was all thanks to additional goals from Alexandre Mendy, Samuel Essende, AND Benjamin Jeannot.

Watch Emmanuel Ntim’s goal below:



Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
SP goes after Customs again, investigates auctioning of cars, goods
Odike questions Manhyia over his banishment
Ghanaians attack Vinicius Jr for 'disrespecting' Richard Olele Kingson
Cedi depreciation: Mahama mocks Bawumia
Ex-gratia: I will speak soon - Togbe Afede
Efia Odo trends on social media for stirring banku on a stove
Video of how five passengers beat Ghanaian taxi driver to death
Irate youth descend on Fulani herdsmen, kill several cattle
Three arrested in connection with murder of Ghanaian taxi driver in the US
Elvis Afriyie Ankrah breaks silence on sleeping with actress at 2014 WC