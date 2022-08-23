Ghanaian defender Emmanuel Ntim scores with a spectacular overhead kick in France

Emmanuel Ntim

Ghanaian international, Emmanuel Ntim stole the headlines at halftime during the game between his Caen side and Guingamp.

The former Valenciennes defender started for his new club on Saturday when the team hosted the matchday 4 opponent of the 2022/23 French Ligue 2 season.



Six minutes into the first half, a strike from Maxime Barthelmé gave Guingamp a deserved lead.



However, in the 18th minute, experienced Emmanuel Ntim produced a superb overhead kick that saw his shot fly into the back of the visitors' net to restore parity for Caen.



Thanks to his goal, the hosts were inspired to complete a stunning comeback win to secure the maximum three points.



It was all thanks to additional goals from Alexandre Mendy, Samuel Essende, AND Benjamin Jeannot.

Watch Emmanuel Ntim’s goal below:



