Ghanaian defender Emmanuel Ntim sets sight on helping Valenciennes to win upcoming games

Emmanuel Ntim

Ghanaian international, Emmanuel Ntim has disclosed that he will do all he can to help his Valenciennes outfit to win the upcoming matches in the French Ligue 2.

The defender put in a good shift last Friday when his team held Ajaccio to a goalless draw in a matchday 35 encounter of the French lower-tier league.



Speaking after the game, Emmanuel Ntim lauded the fans of his team for supporting the team and helping the side to earn the important one point.



The experienced defender assured that players will return to training this week and prepare to win the next two matches.

“Yes yes, the upcoming matches are not easy, with Paris FC and Sochaux. But I think we can win matches if we work together like we did,” Emmanuel Ntim said.



Valenciennes need to fight for as many points as possible in the next games to have a good chance of escaping relegation at the end of the season.