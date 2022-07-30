0
Menu
Sports

Ghanaian defender Gideon Mensah misses Varberg’s game against Hammarby

1599316423791 660x400 1 Gideon Mensah (in white jersey) battles with his opponent to keep possession of the ball

Sat, 30 Jul 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian defender Gideon Mensah missed Varberg's game against Hammarby on Monday because of an injury problem.

Mensah did not feature in the last match against Helsingborgs IF, and the defender was unavailable for selection against Hammarby, who secured a 3-0 win.

“An assessment is made day by day,” Varberg’s BoIS posted on its website before the game.

Mensah spent his early career with the Right to Dream Academy and Danish club FC Nordsjælland, before signing a loan deal with Swedish club Varbergs BoIS in July 2020.

Mensah has impressed in less than two months after switching to Varberg BOIS on loan from FC Nordsjaelland where he has provided one assist in seven games.

In October 2020 it was announced that the loan would be made permanent from January 2021.

Mensah represented Ghana at the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP MPs expected to lose their seat in 2024 – Report
Otto Addo sounds out caution to players about Ghana switch
SC declares law on licence to grow cannabis in Ghana unconstitutional
Minister denounces fake soldier arrested for recruitment scam
Spio-Garbrah loses $10m defamation suit against Wontumi
Dampare lists 11 public institutions that should be investigated for corruption
'Bitter' Anyidoho being chauffeured by National Security - MP alleges
Kwaku Azar fumes over GLC's 'ghost' pass mark for law school entrance exams
Chinese galamseyers, Ghanaian allies busted by agents from Jubilee House
IGP's response to most corrupt institution tag against Police Service
Related Articles: