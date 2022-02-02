Ghanaian defender Jan Gyamerah set to spend weeks on the sidelines after another injury

Jan Gyamerah suffered another setback

Injury-prone defender, Jan Gyamerah has suffered another setback in the ongoing season after sustaining a new injury.

The German-born Ghanaian defender last Friday featured for Hamburg SV during the friendly match against Danish giants FC Midtjylland.



Unfortunately, he had to be stretched off after signalling that he was in pain following a challenge from an opposing player.



The following day, checks conducted confirmed that the player has torn a muscle fibre at the adductor attachment of his left leg.

Jan Gyamerah is now expected to spend at least three weeks on the sidelines to treat the injury.



The news comes as a big blow to the player who only has five months remaining on his contract.



He will be out of a deal in the summer and from all indications, Hamburg SV has no intention of handing him any contract extension deal.