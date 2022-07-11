0
Menu
Sports

Ghanaian defender Jan Gyamerah takes positives from Nurnberg’s defeat to Arsenal

JAN GYAMERAH 300x200.webp Jan Gyamerah

Mon, 11 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international, Jan Gyamerah has taken positives from his Nurnberg FCs defeat to Arsenal.

The defender was in action for his team last Friday when the team played a pre-season friendly match against the English Premier League outfit.

Speaking to journalists after Nurnberg suffered a 5-3 defeat to Arsenal, Jan Gyamerah said he was satisfied with his team’s performance although they lost.

“It was certainly positive that we showed in the first half that you can hold your own against teams like that if you go into duels and show passion.

“After the break, it didn't work out so well. Of course, it's annoying that we conceded so many goals so quickly. However, overall I am not dissatisfied with this test. An opponent like that is not waiting for us in the league,” Jan Gyamerah said after the game.

On the matchday, Nurnberg scored twice in the first 30 minutes but could not hold on as Arsenal came from behind to record the victory.

 

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
The story of Dr. Kwabena Adjei
I felt disappointed when gov't opted for IMF route – Kweku Baako
Social media users call for Akufo-Addo's resignation as UK PM resigns
Ghana first: Alan Kyerematen ‘shelves’ 2024 flabgbearership bid
Let's cut Bawumia some slack – Assibey-Yeboah
Court strikes out charges against NPP's Abronye
The most powerful politician who cannot be touched
What happens to the players who played in the qualifiers? - Delay asks
This is not BBL, my body is all natural - Korkor Afia Schwarzenegger
Africa is already part of Russia-Ukraine war – Ukrainian President’s aide