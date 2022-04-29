0
Ghanaian defender Jeremie Frimpong could make injury return before end of season

Fri, 29 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Dutch-born Ghanaian Jeremie Frimpong has returned to training at Bayer Leverkusen and is likely to feature before the end of the season.

The 21-year-old picked up an ankle injury a month ago in Leverkusen 1-0 defeat to FC Cologne in matchday 26 of the German Bundesliga.

It was earlier reported he will miss the rest of the season due to the injury.

But the former Celtic defender has made a quick recovery and is likely to be back in action before the season ends.

Giving an update of Frimpong’s injury return, coach Gerardo Seoane said, “Progress is positive. It would be desirable if he were declared healthy before the holiday. That's always nice. I can't say yet whether it's enough for a mission," the Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger quoted Seoane as saying.

"It could still be enough for Jeremie."

He is likely to feature in their last league game against Freiburg.







