Ghanaian defender Jordi Osei-Tutu begins training with Arsenal after injury return

Arsenal right back Jordi Osei Tutu

English-born Ghanaian Jordi Osei Tutu has returned to training with Arsenal after making an injury return.

The enterprising full-back spent last season on-loan at Championship side Cardiff City.



Osei-Tutu endured a difficult campaign due to injuries making only nine appearances for the side in the just-ended season.



He ended the campaign with an ankle ligament problem.

However, after returning to parent club, Arsenal, he has started training with the U-23 team ahead of the 2021/22 season.



He had a full training last Thursday as he seeks to break into the first team for the upcoming season.



Osei-Tutu could earn promotion to the senior team this season should the Gunners cash in on Hector Bellerin who is wanted by Real Sociedad.