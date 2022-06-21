0
Ghanaian defender Jordi Osei-Tutu set for Bochum return

DSCF0592 Jordi Osei-Tutu (in yellow) in an interaction with a team mate

Ghanaian defender Jordi Osei-Tutu is reportedly open to a return to VfL Bochum this summer, as he reaches decision time in his Arsenal career.

The 23-year-old who spent last season on loan at Rotherham United has one-year left on his existing contract with the Gunners.

Despite injury setbacks in recent seasons, Osei-Tutu enjoyed an amazing loan spell with the English League One club, scoring a vital goal in the EFL Trophy final win and helping them secure promotion.

Osei-Tutu made 16 appearances for Rotherham after his January move.

According to reports, the Ghanaian right-back could consider making a return to Bochum, after their previous failed attempts to bring him back.

Bochum are said to be keen about signing Osei-Tutu as a replacement for Herbert Bockhorn who exited the club after the expiration of his contract.

Osei-Tutu seems to be interested in a move to Bochum after posting a picture of himself celebrating a goal for Bochum on his Instagram story. He later deleted his post.

