Ghanaian defender Jordi Osei-Tutu takes break from VfL Bochum training

Jordi Osei Tutu Vfl Bochum 2022 23 Ghanaian defender Jordi Osei-Tutu (in blue jersey)

Thu, 22 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian defender Jordi Osei-Tutu has taken a break from Vfl Bochum training as a precautionary measure.

The 23-year-old who joined the Bundesliga club in the summer has been allowed to take break from the team’s training this week after complaining of a slight muscular problem in his thighs.

According to club’s trainer, the former Arsenal defender has given a break as a precautionary measure.

"This is a precautionary measure," said interim coach Heiko Butscher.

Since joining the club, the right-back has featured 7 times in the Bundesliga.

He is expected to be back after the international break.

