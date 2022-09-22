Ghanaian defender Jordi Osei-Tutu takes break from VfL Bochum training

Thu, 22 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com
Ghanaian defender Jordi Osei-Tutu has taken a break from Vfl Bochum training as a precautionary measure.
The 23-year-old who joined the Bundesliga club in the summer has been allowed to take break from the team’s training this week after complaining of a slight muscular problem in his thighs.
According to club’s trainer, the former Arsenal defender has given a break as a precautionary measure.
"This is a precautionary measure," said interim coach Heiko Butscher.
Since joining the club, the right-back has featured 7 times in the Bundesliga.
He is expected to be back after the international break.
