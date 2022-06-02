0
Ghanaian defender Joseph Aidoo could depart Celta Vigo

Thu, 2 Jun 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghanaian defender Joseph Aidoo may have to depart his Spanish La Liga side, Celta Vigo, this summer after three years.

RC Celta de Vigo is obliged to sell several of its players in the next summer transfer market in order to balance the books and see the Ghanaian as an asset who can fetch them some good money.

Joseph Aidoo, after three seasons playing for RC Celta de Vigo the Ghanaian central defender could leave Balaídos. 

As reported by Spanish outlet fichajes,  Joseph Aidoo has very powerful suitors in European football and could be on the move this summer.

The 26-year-old defender made 32 appearances for his Spanish La Liga side who finished the season.

He has a contract at the Balaidos until 2026 and is valued at 5 million Euros by transfer kit.

Aidoo joined Celta Vigo from Belgian side KRC Genk in  2019 and has since not looked back.

