0
Menu
Sports

Ghanaian defender Kennedy Boateng reveals why he decided to play Togo

Kennedy Boateng 2 1024x759 Ghanaian-born defender Kennedy Boateng

Thu, 30 Jun 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian-born defender Kennedy Boateng has revealed why he decided to play for Togo.

Since switching nationalities from Ghana, the towering guardsman has appeared four times for Togo.

In March of this year, he made his debut for the Hawks of Togo.

“I’m playing in Europe and I felt if I am not playing for the Black Stars, it is not going to spoil anything. I think we have young Ghanaian talents in Europe who can play when given the chance,” he said.

“So, for me joining Togo at the end of the day my mother is a Togolese and that is why I decided to play for them. Togo's head coach called me and explained how important I will mean to the team and I said to myself that if am not having the chance to play for Ghana, then I have to switch and play for Togo” he said.

He played for Ghana's U-20 national team.

Boateng began his career at Ghanaian club WAFA SC before joining Austrian Bundesliga club LASK Linz in August 2016.

Between 2017 and 2019, he had loan spells at SV Reid before joining them on a permanent basis.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
The former political giant who is now a demo 'Kingpin'
Prof Aning praises John Mahama
Armed robbers steal gold worth US$350,000 from mining company
Nobody should ask me about Adwoa Safo again – Ken Agyapong warns
Arise Ghana demo: Sammy Gyamfi leads chants invoking death on Akufo-Addo
Kweku Baako reveals what will make him return to the streets
Minister shocked as 368 acres of government land is stolen at Medie
Hundreds take over the streets on day 2 of Arise Ghana protests
Hundreds take over the streets on day 2 of Arise Ghana protests
Government has already decided to go to the IMF – Captain Smart alleges