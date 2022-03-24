Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu to benefit from international break

Mohammed Salisu

Ghanaian international, Mohammed Salisu has been tipped to benefit from the international break after reportedly turning down yet another invitation to play for the Black Stars.

The Southampton defender prior to the break had caused his team and can now go back and reflect to look forward to the next games.



Having gifted a goal to Cucho Hernandez when the Saints played against the Hornets, Mohammed Salisu followed that with another costly decision.



During the FA Cup tie against Manchester City, the centre-back gave away a penalty that saw the Citizens take a 2-1 lead before going on to win 4-1 to advance to the next stage of the domestic cup competition.



Said to have been upset with his performance, Mohammed Salisu is now using the international break to reflect and clear his head.

The young defender has been impressive for Southampton this season and remains one of the most improved players in the English Premier League as well.







