Ghanaian defender Musah Nuhu pledges to fight for a place in Black Stars team

Musah Nuhu

Switzerland-based Ghanaian defender, Musah Nuhu has opened up on his readiness to fight for a place in the Black Stars team.

The FC St. Gallen centre-back had a stellar campaign during the 2021/22 Swiss Super League season.



Now in Ghana on holidays, Musah Nuhu says he has been out of the national team due to injury setbacks.



According to him, he is now fully fit and ready to fight for a place on the Black Stars team.



“I was out of the national team due to injury but am fully fit now am ever ready to join the black stars again and I will work very hard to bounce back into the Ghana Black stars team,” Musah Nuhu told Original FM in an interview.



The hardworking defender finished last season as one of the fine Ghanaian defenders abroad.

If he is able to display a good form at the start of next season, Musah Nuhu will surely be in consideration for a place in the Ghana national team.



