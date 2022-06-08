0
Menu
Sports

Ghanaian defender Musah Nuhu pledges to fight for a place in Black Stars team

Nuhu Musah Musah Nuhu

Wed, 8 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Switzerland-based Ghanaian defender, Musah Nuhu has opened up on his readiness to fight for a place in the Black Stars team.

The FC St. Gallen centre-back had a stellar campaign during the 2021/22 Swiss Super League season.

Now in Ghana on holidays, Musah Nuhu says he has been out of the national team due to injury setbacks.

According to him, he is now fully fit and ready to fight for a place on the Black Stars team.

“I was out of the national team due to injury but am fully fit now am ever ready to join the black stars again and I will work very hard to bounce back into the Ghana Black stars team,” Musah Nuhu told Original FM in an interview.

The hardworking defender finished last season as one of the fine Ghanaian defenders abroad.

If he is able to display a good form at the start of next season, Musah Nuhu will surely be in consideration for a place in the Ghana national team.

Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below



Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Gideon Mensah leaves Black Stars camp in Japan
5 cases of monkeypox recorded in Ghana
Peace FM's DKY, Yaw Kesseh make wild allegations over Jojo Wollacott selection
Obiri Boahen scolds Adom Otchere
15-year-old sexually-molested girl breaks silence
5 players likely to be left out of Ghana's squad for the World Cup
Chelsea FC Ghanaian kit man reportedly dies after 2 weeks on vacation in Ghana
Obiri Boahen shreds critics to pieces over Togbe Afede’s Ex-gratia
Odoi Kwao family call for the arrest of Nii Lante Vanderpuye
I never said Akufo-Addo won't make it to Heaven - Ablakwa clarifies
Related Articles: