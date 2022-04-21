0
Ghanaian defender Nasiru Moro excels in Orebro’s win against Norrby

Thu, 21 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international, Nasiru Moro was in action for his Orebro SK outfit on Monday and excelled as the team defeated Norbby 2-0 in the Swedish Superettan.

The defender after four months of absence has finally solved his issues with the club. Last week, he made a case for himself in training and as a result earned a starting role for the game against Norbby.

In a game where the centre-back lasted 90 minutes, his team dominated the clash and cruised to a 2-0 win at the end of the 90 minutes.

On the matchday, Orebro SK opened the scoring in the 45th minute through Julion Hamad. Later in the second half, a strike from Noel Mileskog sealed the victory for Orebro SK.

Sharing his thoughts after the game, a delighted Nasiru Moro heaped praise on the fans for the continuous support.

“It deserves this. The fans have been behind us in both good and bad times. This victory is for them,” the Ghanaian said after the win at the Borås Arena.

