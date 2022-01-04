Ghanaian defender Patrick Kpozo joins Moldovan giants Sheriff Tiraspol

Defender Patrick Kpozo

Ghanaian defender Patrick Kpozo has completed a transfer to Moldovan giants FC Sheriff Tiraspol, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively confirm.

The fullback is joining Sheriff on a free transfer after leaving Swedish side Ostersunds FK following the expiration of his contract on 31 December 2021.



The 24-year-old sealed his move to Sheriff on 1 January 2022 and would be announced very soon.



The former Ghana U20 star spent four years in Sweden from July 2015 to January 2022 where he played three clubs and one loan spell in Norway.



Kpozo signed for AIK Stockholm in July 2015 from Ghanaian club Inter Allies FC after a successful FIFA U20 World Cup in New Zealand.

At AIK, the versatile player has a five-month loan spell at Norwegian club Tromso IL.



He joined Ostersunds in August 2017 where he had another loan spell IFK Lulea from January 2020 to November 2020.



Kpozo made 29 appearances for Ostersunds in the Swedish Allsvenskan last season scoring twice and assisting twice in the process.



He will become the 3rd Ghanaian at the Moldovan after Edmund Addo and Abdul Basit Khalid.