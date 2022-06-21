0
Menu
Sports

Ghanaian defender Robin Polley gifts Heracles Almelo jersey to children in hometown

0277c52f Ab8d 329a B2c7 Cf02e60d6215 Robin Polley presented jerseys to young children

Tue, 21 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international, Robin Polley has through his foundation and the help of Dutch club Heracles Almelo presented jerseys to young children in his hometown.

These children are kids he plays football with whenever he arrives in Ghana for the off-season break.

On his holidays recently, Robin Polley made another presentation of jerseys to the children.

Taking to his Instagram page, the defender says the children bring him a lot of job. He also takes time to express his appreciation to Heracles Almelo for making provisions for the jerseys.

“For years what seemed like a hobby turns out to be a duty now where I never run away from all those beautiful happy children makes me happy. What still gives me goosebumps day and night. Special thanks to @heraclesalmelo for making this possible. Thankful to have the right people around me who help me through this God is the greatest,” Robin Polley posted on his Instagram.





 









View this post on Instagram













 

A post shared by Robin Polley (@rpolley25)







Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Kufuor heaps praises on Dr. Bawumia
Dampare interdicts officers caught on tape making Islamophobic comments
Blay’s ‘allow them to enjoy’ comment triggers response from Tamakloe
My advice for university to be established at Bunso was not taken - Okyenhene
Here's why Okyenhene weeps with anger and frustration
Journalist ready to forgo her profession just to be with Sadio Mane
We’ll 'deal' with you - A.B.A. Fuseini warns Ofori-Atta
Nigeria built National Church without state funds - Bright Simons
The coup d’état is being done – Barker-Vormawor declares
Call me Zaddy - Michy declares on Father’s day