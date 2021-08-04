Ghanaian defender Samuel Inkoom re-joins Georgian side FC Torpedo

Inkoom scored one goal in 16 appearances for Torpedo Kutaisi in his first stint

Ghanaian defender Samuel Inkoom has signed for Georgian top-flight side FC Torpedo Kutaisi.

The 32-year-old makes a return to the club after ending his four-month stay at the club as reported by GHANAsoccernet.com



In a statement on his return to the club for a second stint, the former Asante Kotoko right-back said, "Happy to be back in such traditional and titled club of Georgia, like FC Torpedo is".



"When I decided to leave the club, I wrote that would never forget amazing fans of the club. So now I am again back and I will do everything for you 'jungles". Let's do everything together. We are torpedo".

"Thanks to my agent, head coach chketiani and administration/chiefs of the clubs".



Inkoom scored one goal in 16 appearances for Torpedo Kutaisi in his first stint.



The Ghana International has had stints with a host of clubs such as Basel, Dnipro, Dunav, DC United, Antalyaspor and Samtredia.