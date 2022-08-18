0
Ghanaian delegate who got missing at Commonwealth Games found, sent back to Ghana

Commonwealth Games 2022, Birmingham .jpeg Ghana won five medals

Thu, 18 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghanaian delegate who was confirmed by United Kingdom police to have gone missing after the 2022 Commonwealth Games has been found.

According to the Accreditation Liaison Officer of the team, Farida Iddris the person in question has been flown back to Ghana.

“[A delegate] He did not run away but he got lost so he arrived in Ghana on 14th August via Qatar Airways,” Farida told JoySports.

It was reported by the UK police on August 14, 2022 that a member of Ghana’s delegation had gone missing.

A force spokesperson, said: “We’ve received a total of 17 missing people reports from visiting Commonwealth Games delegations – 13 competitors and four other delegation members. Of those, nine have since been found and eight remain outstanding.

“We’re making inquiries alongside immigration officials to ensure they are safe and well,” Police told the Birmingham Mail

Meanwhile, team Ghana won five medals in Birmingham.

A total of 126 athletes and coaches represented Ghana at the Games in Birmingham in various sporting disciplines.

