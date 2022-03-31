0
Ghanaian delegation arrive in Qatar for 2022 World Cup draw

A delegation from the Ghana Football Association has arrived in Qatar ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup draw scheduled for April 1, 2022.

The delegation in Qatar includes GFA president Kurt Okraku, vice-president Mark Addo and General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo.

The three-member delegation also attended the 72nd FIFA Congress in Qatar's capital Doha. FIFA president Gianni Infantino was the main speaker at the congress held on March 31, 2022.

Ghana qualified to play at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, after having an away goal advantage over Nigeria.

The Black Stars held the Super Eagles to a 0-0 game at the Baba Yara Stadium on March 25, 2022, before travelling to Abuja to earn a 1-1draw against the Nigerians.

The Black Stars will know their group opponents for the FIFA World Cup when the draw is conducted on Friday, April 1, 2022.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
