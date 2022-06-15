Ghanaian descents must be ready for AFCON 2023 qualifiers - Otto Addo

Black Stars coach, Otto Addo

Black Stars coach, Otto Addo, has said players of Ghanaian descent who wish to play for the Black Stars must be ready to play in the 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifiers in September.



Tariq Lamptey, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Eddie Nketaih, Inaki Williams, and others have been reported to have completed their nationality switch from England and Spain to represent Ghana on the international stage.



As speculations surrounding the futures of these players continue to grow in the media space, Otto Addo has stated that the incoming players must prep themselves for a call-up in September for the AFCON qualifiers.

“Surely, we would have to be very fast now because we have set a limit, if someone wants to join us he must be ready for the September window, and for that, we will need answers now," Otto Addo stated in an interview with JoyNews.



He added, “hopefully we will know more by next week and we will see if we can get one or two players to try out during the September international break.”



According to the coach, he expects the players who are willing to play for the Black Stars to announce their nationality switch next week.



“It’s an open secret that we have talked to a lot of players and I think latest by next week, we would know who would like to join us”, Otto Addo said.