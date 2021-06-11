Ghanaian duo Afful and Mensah receive MLS championship rings

Black Stars duo, Jonathan Mensah and Harrison Afful, have finally received their rings after winning the Major League Championship in 2020.

The players together with their Columbus Crew teammates and staff of the club have presented the rings on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at the new Crew stadium.



The rings are 10 carats yellow and white gold and have 2.15 total carat diamonds.



The rings feature about 142 diamonds, as well as one black tone and one yellow stone. The entire ring is wrapped in a layer of diamond stones.



Afful and Mensah together with American-born Ghanaian Gyasi Zardes played a pivotal role in the club's success last season despite challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Cambus Crew beat Seattle Sounders 3-0 in the finals to emerge champions of the MLS in 2020 following a decent run.

Jonathan Mensah became the first captain born in Africa to lead the Black and Golds to MLS success. He also played every minute of the regular season in 2020.



Meanwhile, Harrison Afful has been a stalwart since joining the club from Esperance in 2015.



