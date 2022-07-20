Ghanaian duo Doris Boaduwaa and Evelyn Badu make final shortlist for CAF Women's Young Player of the Year award

Hasaacas Ladies duo, Doris Boaduwaa, and Evelyn Badu

Ghanaian duo of Doris Boaduwaa and Evelyn Badu have made the final shortlist for the CAF Women's Young Player of the Year award.

The enterprising pair had a decent campaign with Hasaacas Ladies before departing to join a club in Norway.



The Black Princesses duo were explosive for Hasaacas Ladies in the 2020/21 season as the club swept all titles domestically.



Boaduwaa and Badu played an instrumental role as Hasaacas Ladies reached the finals of the inaugural CAF Women's Champions League. They lost the final to Mamelodi Sundowns women's team.



The Ghanaian pair will face competition from Morocco and Saint Etienne's Yasmine Zouhir for the coveted award.

The CAF awards return after a two-year hiatus and will be held in Morocco on Thursday, July 21.



Evelyn Badu won the Golden Boot at the first CAF Women's Champions League and was part of the best XI alongside Doris Boaduwaa.



Both players are currently with the Black Princesses team preparing for the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica next month.