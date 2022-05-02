3
Menu
Sports

Ghanaian duo Kwaku Oduro, Darko Gyabi helps Manchester City to win English Premier League 2

PL 2 Kwaku Oduro And Darko Gyabi.jpeg Manchester City

Mon, 2 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian duo of Kwaku Oduro and Darko Gyabi have won the English Premier League 2 title with Manchester City U-23 outfit.

The Sky Blues have crowned champions after a thumping win over Everton U-23 side last Friday.

Manchester City proved to be strong as they inflicted a 7-0 win over Everton in their final game of the campaign.

Darko Gyabi climbed of the bench to play his first game of the season for his outfit whiles his compatriot, Kwaku Oduro was an unused substitute in the game at the Etihad Stadium.

The pair made a combined appearance of three for the club this season, who wrapped up the title in their last game.

Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below



Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
The end of Adwoa Safo’s dominance defined In NPP constituency elections
Otumfuo Osei Tutu Ii Arrives In The U.s. For Memphis In May
I left my UK-based boyfriend for a pastor because Holy Spirit revealed he will marry me – Woman recounts
‘I genuinely believe Ghana's army is useless’ – Barker-Vormawor barks again
2020 polls: Mahama’s running mate responds to Dr. Obed Asamoah's criticisms against her candidature
Juliet Ibrahim sadly recounts how ex-boyfriend camped, raped her every day
Sammy Kuffour reveals how he sold weed to survive
We shall take over the streets if we fail in court – Okudzeto Ablakwa
E-Levy: Some Ghanaians cry over being charged for GH¢100 threshold transactions
How the story of a Ghanaian engineer in Libya compelled Rwanda to sign asylum seekers’ deal with UK