Ghanaian duo Mohammed Kudus and Brian Brobbey celebrate Eredivisie title with Ajax

575b088f0c8271d1.webp Mohammed Kudus and Brian Brobbey

Thu, 12 May 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

 Ghanaian duo Mohammed Kudus and Brian Brobbey celebrated after Ajax was crowned Dutch champions for the 36th time on Wednesday.

Ajax defeated Heerenveen 5-0 to claim the title for the third time in a row. Brobbey scored one of the goals.

The pair joined the wild celebrations, which served as a fitting send-off for manager Erik ten Hag, who is on his way to Manchester United.

This is Kudus' third trophy since moving to the Netherlands from Danish side Nordsjallaned for 9 million euros in the summer of 2020. In his first season, the Black Stars midfielder won the league and the Cup.



