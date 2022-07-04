0
Ghanaian duo excel in Red Star Belgrade friendly against Zenit  

Ghanaian duo, Osman Bukari and Ibrahim Mustapha impressed in Red Star Belgrade's game against Zenit St. Petersburg in a friendly.

The Serbian side are currently on a pre-season tour in Russia preparing for the upcoming season.

Red Star engaged Zenit St. Petersburg in a friendly in Sochi which ended goalless.

Ibrahim Mustafa played on the left, and Osman Bukari on the right, and it was the two of them, who created serious opportunities for Red Star Belgrade in the game.

Mustafa himself had two chances, and he created one for Milan Pavkov, who again failed to score in a similar situation as the duel with Domžale.

Bukari joined the Serbian powerhouse from Belgian side, KAA Gent in a deal worth €2 million in the summer transfer window.

Osman spent last season on loan with French Ligue 1 side, FC Nantes.

Osman netted two goals and provided four assists in 26 matches in all competitions.

He played an instrumental role in FC Nantes' French Cup triumph after defeating OGC Nice in the final.

