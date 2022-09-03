Ghanaian duo named in Team of the Week in Romania

Samuel Asamoah of FCU

The Professional Football League named the team of the week for match week 8 on Friday. Ghanaian duo Samuel Asamoah of FCU and youngster Emmanuel Yeboah of CFR Cluj were added to the TOTW.

The match week 8 in League 1 started on Tuesday, August 30, with the duel between CS Mioveni and UTA Arad, which ended 1-1. This round brought, among other things, a big win for CFR, 4-0 against FC Voluntari, a defeat for FCSB, 1-3 against Farul, but also a new surprising result achieved by Hermannstadt, who defeated Craiova University, score of 1-0.



The team of the week:



Cătălin Straton (FC Argeș)



Marko Vukcevic (UTA)



Adrian Scarlatache (CS Mioveni)

Cristian Săpunaru (Rapid)



Valentin Țicu (Petrolul)



Lucian Dumitriu (Petrolul)



Sota Mino (FC Hermannstadt)



Samuel Asamoah (FC U 1948)

Louis Munteanu (Farul)



Emmanuel Yeboah (CFR Cluj)



Claudiu Petrila (CFR Cluj)



Coach: Marius Măldărăşanu (FC Hermannstadt)