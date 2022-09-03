0
Ghanaian duo named in Team of the Week in Romania

Samuel Asamoah Samuel Asamoah of FCU

Sat, 3 Sep 2022

The Professional Football League named the team of the week for match week 8 on Friday. Ghanaian duo Samuel Asamoah of FCU and youngster Emmanuel Yeboah of CFR Cluj were added to the TOTW.

The match week 8 in League 1 started on Tuesday, August 30, with the duel between CS Mioveni and UTA Arad, which ended 1-1. This round brought, among other things, a big win for CFR, 4-0 against FC Voluntari, a defeat for FCSB, 1-3 against Farul, but also a new surprising result achieved by Hermannstadt, who defeated Craiova University, score of 1-0.

The team of the week:

Cătălin Straton (FC Argeș)

Marko Vukcevic (UTA)

Adrian Scarlatache (CS Mioveni)

Cristian Săpunaru (Rapid)

Valentin Țicu (Petrolul)

Lucian Dumitriu (Petrolul)

Sota Mino (FC Hermannstadt)

Samuel Asamoah (FC U 1948)

Louis Munteanu (Farul)

Emmanuel Yeboah (CFR Cluj)

Claudiu Petrila (CFR Cluj)

Coach: Marius Măldărăşanu (FC Hermannstadt)

Source: footballghana.com
