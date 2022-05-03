0
Ghanaian duo score for Sandvikens IF against Haninge

Sandvikens Players Sandvikens IF players celebrate a goal

Tue, 3 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Sandvikens IF won the division 1 northern match against Haninge on Saturday in Sweden. The team led 1-0 at halftime, a margin that was increased in the second half. The final result was 3-0.

Kofi Fosuhene Asare, John Junior Igbarumah, and Mohammed Sadat Abubakari scored goals for Sandvikens IF.

In the past five matches, Haninge has two wins, two draws, and one defeat, while Sandvikens IF has three wins, one tie, and one loss.

After the game, Haninge sits in the seventh position on the table, while Sandvikens IF is in second.

Kofi Fosuhene Asare joined Sandvikens IF during the winter transfer window from Djurgardens while Mohammed Sadat Abubakari also joined the club in March 2022 from FC Linkoping City.

FC Stockholm Internazionale will be Haninge's next opponent. The teams will play at Stockholm Stadium on Monday, May 9th. Sandvikens IF hosts Hammarby TFF on Sunday, May 8.

