Ghanaian female boxer Yakor Chavez vows to beat up local promoter

Ghanaian female boxer Yakor Chavez Annan has vowed to beat up boxing promoter Sam Nortey in an open street fight wherever she sees him.

Chavez, who has recently been enskinned as a queen mother with the stool name Naa Yaoley Atsiabroni at Adjen Kotoku Nii Tsuru Manhya in the Greater Accra Region, revealed that she was exploited by the local promoter when she fought in the colds of London and Australia.



“I fought about 7 international bouts in London and Australia but all he ever gave me was 15 pounds. When the BBC contacted me for a documentary, he took everything that was meant for me and never gave me a penny from whatever came in from my appearances. I fought 7 times internationally and he took all the money,” she said.



Ghana Sports Online“I’ve heard that he has come to Ghana and anywhere I meet him I will beat him up to a pulp. There was even a time that I worked hard on my own to earn 2000 pounds but he seized the money from me. He seized my passport and other documents and never gave them to me until the day I was heading back to Ghana,” she revealed.

Despite being enskinned as a queen mother, Chavez is still daring enough to venture into the boxing ring.



“Very soon I will take off my queen mother regalia, put everything aside and return to the ring to box again because boxing is my only way of feeding. It is the profession I learnt growing up but my queen mother role has placed a limitation on that but I will return soon,” she told Prof. Wallace on the SportsNite show.



In her 26 boxing bouts, Chavez has picked 12 wins, drawn 6, and lost 8 in the Super Banter Weight division.