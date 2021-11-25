Ghanaian fencers complete coaching course in South Africa

Bashiru Iddrisu and Eric Mallick have completed their coaching badges

Ghanaian Fencers, Bashiru Iddrisu and Eric Mallick have completed their coaching badges after a one-year intensive training at the Exercises Teachers Academy (ETA) college in South Africa.

The training is organized by the International Fencing Federation (FIE) annually to promote and also acquire knowledge in the sports.



Bashiru Iddrisu and Eric Mallick the assistant captain of the national team who took part in this year training passed out with diploma in Professional sports massage therapist, fitness trainer, Olympic lifting Trainer.



This will help them to build a better fencers for Ghana in 2023 African Games in Ghana



In an exclusive interview with Happy FM's Emmanuel Asante the Fencers shared their experience, gratitude and what they are bringing on board to help improve Ghana Fencing

"First of all we thank the almighty Allah for making this journey very successful it wasn't an easy journey but we have made it



"Secondly our gratitude goes to Ghana Fencing Federation president, Mohammed Mahadi and FIE for given us opportunity to better our education and also coming back to train the up and coming once in Ghana and we can't forget Ghanaians who supported us in prayers"



"We are coming back to Ghana to give back to the society this is big achievement and we cannot keep it alone we are coming to Ghana to work hard to improve our Fencers for 2023 Africa Games and other competition which ahead of us". they added



The two fencers are expected to arrive in Ghana by the of this month to start the preparation for the 2023 Africa Games and other competition ahead of Ghana.