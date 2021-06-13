Ghanaian football fans happy with high standard of 2020/2021 GPL

Hearts played a draw game with Olympics

Source: Sammy Heywood Okine, Contributor

Many Ghanaian football analysts, critics, pundits and fans have praised the standard of 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League (GPL).

Already, the record for most goals scored in a season has been broken, and clubs are scoring more goals which can be described as classic, marvelous, magnificent and stupendous.



Some say the GPL has been exciting and attractive, with players displaying to the amazement of their supporters.



The leadership of the log has been changing as many clubs have tasted the post position.



With a few games to go, Accra Hearts of Oak have occupied the top spot, and behind them is arch-rival, Kumasi Asante Kotoko.



Accra Great Olympics, Medeama, Karela, WAFA, and Obuasi AshGold, Dreams FC, Aduana FC are performing very well and have given the glamourous clubs some anxious moments.

Clubs in the middle zone position are really struggling as the have same strength and same points.



The Ghana Football Association (GFA) led by Mr. Kurt Okraku has indeed done well to bring back the love, same as the media who have highlighted and promoted the competition.



Media houses like GTV Sports Plus, Max TV and Star Times stand tall just as the various radio stations and new media channels.



The GFA and the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) have collaborated efficiently to bring the game to the fans.



Individual performances and team work has been the order, which has made the league attractive. The list is tall, and most local players deserve trials with the national teams.

It also proves that the coaches and their technical staff are doing very well.



The MTN FA Cup is also closing up to the best, and that competition is also producing surprises.



Football without fans, caused by Covid -19 has been difficult to manage, but the football authorities and fans are doing their best to live and love the game



The stewards are trying their best, but security services must up their game.