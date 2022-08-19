Ghanaian football stars divided over Asamoah Gyan football's request

Legendary Ghanaian striker Asamoah Gyan

The split reactions to Asamoah Gyan’s World Cup ambition are not only felt on social media but also among the footballing community.

The legend's quest to be in the team for the 2022 World Cup has divided opinions with varied thoughts over whether he should be in the team for the team.



Some current and former footballers have reacted to the interview and it is safe to know that there is no consensus.



Below are football stars who have reacted to the story



Christian Atsu



The Black Stars winger is one of the known football stars who quickly responded to the desire by Gyan to play at the World Cup.



Atsu believes that Gyan should be honored with a place in the team for the World Cup.

“Honour Asamoah Gyan with his last wish,” Atsu, who played with Gyan for six years on the national team, tweeted on Tuesday morning.



Kwesi Appiah



Black Stars striker Kwesi Appiah also responded quickly to Gyan’s request in a Facebook post.



Kwesi Appiah in a short post said “"Things we would love to see!! Respect to the big bro @ASAMOAH_GYAN3. good stuff @JohnBennettBBC," the Crawley Town FC striker commended under the post.



Don Bortey



Legendary Don Bortey is another football star who subscribes to the notion that Gyan should be part of the team.

"What he [Gyan] said he will do, he can. Roger Miller has done it before and I think Gyan is good and can change his fitness level and make us proud in the FIFA World Cup,” Bernard Don Bortey told Kumasi-based Wontumi FM.



Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu



Agyemang Badu who played in tournaments with Asamoah Gyan believes that the forward will not be in shape for the World Cup.



He however believes that Gyan should be included in the team for the tournament.



“Training alone and training with a club is different. He knows the stage [World Cup] more than me. He has been there more than me. He has been there three times, he has been the captain in 2014 so he knows the kind of stage it is.



“Training alone two-and-half months before a tournament like this – for my experience I have when I have an injury for six months and came back it took me like three or four months before I got better. I don’t think he will be ready for the World Cup.”

Sam Johnson



Former Black Stars defender, Sam Johnson says that a fit and firing Asamoah Gyan should be sent to the World Cup.



"All of us will start campaigning for Gyan to be part of the Black stars team if we see him playing active football before the start of the World Cup because we know what he can do."



Mohammed Polo



Hearts of Oak legend, Mohammed Polo has said that Asamoah Gyan days with the Black Stars are over.



He wants Gyan to prove his worth at the club level before being included in the team.

“We must be serious about our football; this is Ghana’s fourth trip to the World Cup, and we want to make an impression. Gyan, despite his age, still has the opportunity. Some of his peers his age are still active,” Polo told Akoma FM, as quoted by TV3.



“[But] is he currently playing? We know what he’s capable of when he’s active, so if he wants to play for the Black Stars again, he should sign up for a local team like Sulley and prove his worth.”