Ghanaian football stars who are police or army officers

Samuel Sarfo, Mercy Tagoe, Mark Adu Amofah

GhanaWeb Feature

Since the age of time, sports has always had a correlation with security institutions. Though football is full of fun and entertainment, some players also like to juggle their career with serving their country.



In the 80’s it was very easy to come across football stars who worked as well in the service. But in the 21st century, the trend has declined massively with only a few sportsmen in the service.



Here are some Ghanaian football stars who work[ed] in the security service.



Mark Adu Amofah



The former Ghana U-20 and Asante Kotoko player and his wife Pearl Amofah currently serve in the United States Army.



The retired footballer scored 21 goals for the Porcupines in 29 matches for the Porcupine Warriors before moving to continue his career abroad.

Adu Amofah was also called to national duty on a few occasions as he played for Ghana’s youth side Black Satellites.







Justus Torsutsey







The WAFA striker began his professional playing career in 2010 and was enlisted into the military after a short stint with the Army football team. Torsutsey’s stellar performance overwhelmed the army generals who urged him to join the army.



The striker who played for Hasaacas had his breakthrough into the Ghana Premier League when former WAFA coach Prosper Ogum Narteh scouted him from Division One.

Danso Wiredu Mensah







Wiredu Mensah is living his dream as a footballer and a soldier. The young goalkeeper for Ebusua Dwarfs plays in the Division One League and also works at Airforce Base in Takoradi.



His life is an inspiration to many youngsters who have more than one dream in life. According to Wiredu Mensah he “won't stop being a soldier even if Liverpool, Chelsea signs me to England because that will be a blessing for me being a GK & a soldier.”



Fafali Dumehasi





Fafali Dumehasi plays as a goalkeeper for the Ghana women's national football team, Black Queens. She was part of the team at the 2014 African Women's Championship.



At the club level, she keeps for the Ghana Police Ladies team. In 2020 Fafali Dumehasi was promoted as a Corporal in the Ghana Police Service after passing her promotional exam.



Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo







The head coach of Ghana’s Black Queens is a senior Fire officer with the rank of Divisional Officer Grade 3 with the Ghana National Fire Service. Mercy’s has achieved a lot in female football.



As a player, she played at two FIFA Women’s World Cup tournaments before going on to become a referee where she officiated at the 2013 FIFA Women’s World Cup. Since switching to coaching, Mercy has been able to win the WAFU Zone B championship gold and bronze titles with Ghana’s senior women’s team.

Samuel Sarfo







The former Liberty Professionals captain used to be a Corporal for the Ghana Police Service till he quit to focus mainly on football. In 2016, Sarfo was part of a team of police who were assigned to protect the Black Stars for a match.



However, a year after the police Corporal earned his first invitation to play for the Black Stars. He featured in Ghana's 2-1 defeat to the USA on July 4, 2017. The defender currently plays for Khaleej FC in the Saudi league.



By Joseph Adamafio