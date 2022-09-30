Ghanaian footballer dies in horrific car crash in US

Ghanaian footballer, Eugene Quaynor died in a car crash in the United States on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.
Eugene Quaynor died at the age of 23, three days after celebrating his birthday on September 22nd.
The horrific accident occurred after Eugene Quaynor stopped under the red light at East 71st Street and South Yale Avenue.
The driver who caused the accident was driving at high speed when he got to the section of the traffic light and rammed into Quaynor’s car from behind to push the player’s car into the middle of the road.
Eugene Quaynor’s sedan car instantly burst into flames. According to reports, the late footballer attempted to escape but he was stuck inside his car and lost his life.
A report from the Tulsa Police Department (TPD) revealed that the driver of the large SUV who caused the accident is suspected to have been driving under the influence of alcohol, he sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.
Eugene Quaynor was born in Accra, Ghana and schooled at the Oyoko Methodist SHS where he led his team to win the 'interco' games. He later furthered his education at the University of Ghana where he helped the school place third at the GUSA games.
Quaynor later gained a scholarship to further his studies in the United States at Oral Roberts University to study Sports Management.
The Ghanaian player who played as a tough tackling footballer was the captain of the Oral Roberts football team at the time of his death. Eugene Quaynor’s last match for his team was on the day of his death in a 3-1 win over Lindenwood men’s team.
"We loved him, we genuinely loved him." - @andywagstaff @FlintCityBucks described Eugene Quaynor as the heart and soul of the team— Brandon Green???? (@BGreenReports) September 30, 2022
The 23-year-old died in a car accident Wed. night
The Bucks say they'll never forget his smile pic.twitter.com/bKszUWUXtb
JNA/KPE
- KP Boateng in line to feature for Hertha Berlin against Hoffenheim
- Arsenal must sign backup for injury-prone Thomas Partey - Gabriel Agbonlahor
- EPL side Brighton monitoring injured Tariq Lamptey ahead of Liverpool game
- Inaki Williams reveals what his grandfather told him after Ghana debut
- Ayew brothers must be dropped from Black Stars - Ex-international Sebastian Barnes
- Read all related articles