Ghanaian footballer remanded for headbutting referee

A player and an official of Eleven Wonders have been remanded for two weeks for assaulting the referee in the club's defeat to Accra Lions last Saturday, December 4, 2021.



Team manager, Enerst Amoh and midfielder, Amin Adams have been in police custody since Saturday for manhandling assistant referee in the aforementioned game.



The two were not granted bail after they appeared before the court on Monday, December 6, 2021. Hence, they will second the next two weeks in police custody.



Wonders finished the game with 10-men and had a goal disallowed in the match that ended 1-0 in favour of the home side.

The away side drew first blood in the first half but it was ruled out for an offside.



In the second half, Frederick Asante scored the only goal in the game, which sparked all the controversies.



Eleven Wonders believed the assistant line one, Alex Osam should have had his flag up for offside.



Amin Adams angrily rushed to Osam and headbutt the latter while complaining about why the goal should stand- as reported by GhanaianTimes



Team manager, Amoh also run crossed the field to join the player in assaulting the referee on the bar line. Amin was sent off in the process.



The Policemen present ensured that peace rained and subsequently arrested the culprits right after the game.