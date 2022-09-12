0
Ghanaian forward Abdul-Aziz Yakubu scores and assists in Rio Ave defeat

Mon, 12 Sep 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian forward Abdul-Aziz Yakubu was Rio Ave's best player in their thrilling match against Braga on Sunday evening.

Yakubu was involved in both of Rio Ave's goals in the 3-2 defeat at home to Braga in the Portuguese Primeira Liga.

Braga stunned Rio Ave with a three-goal lead before Yakubu set up compatriot Emmanuel Boateng in the 81st minute to score Rio Ave's first goal of the night.

Six minutes later, Yakubu scored, ensuring a tense finish to the pulsating clash at the Estadio dos Arcos as Rio Ave sought an equalizer.

Yakubu has now scored four goals and provided two assists this season, as he continues to shine in Portugal.

The 23-year-old is knocking hard on the Black Stars' door ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

