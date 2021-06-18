Ghanaian forward Benjamin Tekpetey join Ludogorets teammates for pre-season

Ghanaian attacker, Benjamin Tekpetey

Ghanaian attacker, Benjamin Tekpetey has joined his Ludogorets teammates for pre-season amidst all the uncertainties surrounding his future.

The former Ghana U-23 forward signed for the Bulgarian giants last summer on a 2-year loan deal from German outfit Schalke 04.



Although he has only exhausted the first season, reports indicates that he could return to Germany this summer to augment the squad of his parent club.



Schalke 04 suffered relegation from the German Bundesliga last season and are bent on presenting a strong squad for the upcoming campaign in the lower-division.

Sources say the club sees Bernard Tekpetey as a player that can help especially with his experience with SC Paderborn.



They are hence considering recalling him from the Ludogorets loan prematurely. While that is yet to be initiated, the Ghanaian has joined his teammates in Bulgaria where they have commenced pre-season training.