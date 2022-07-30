Ghanaian forward Bernard Tekpetey scores under one minute to inspire Ludogorets to victory

Bernard Tekpetey

Ghana international, Bernard Tekpetey is currently unstoppable in the Bulgarian First League.

After displaying outstanding form in the first three matches of the season, the talented attacker today started for Ludogorets when the team hosted Spartak Varna in a matchday four encounter of the ongoing 2022/23 football season.



Under one minute into the first half, Bernard Tekpetey was presented with a fantastic opportunity and made it count.



The forward scored with a fine effort that inspired his team to run riot over Spartak Varna.

Thanks to additional goals from Rick, Neuciano Gusmao, and a brace from Thiago, Ludogorets secured an emphatic 5-0 win against Spartak Varna.



With his equaliser today, Bernard Tekpetey now has three goals after playing four matches for his team in the Bulgarian First League this season.