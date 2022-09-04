0
Ghanaian forward Callum Hudson-Odoi registers assist for Leverkusen on Bundesliga debut

Sun, 4 Sep 2022 Source: dailymailgh.com

Ghanaian forward Callum Hudson-Odoi registered an assist on his German Bundesliga debut on Saturday afternoon at the BayArena against SC Freiburg.

The Chelsea attacker who’s on loan at Bayer 04 Leverkusen at home to Europa League side Freiburg got his first assist of the season.

Despite playing a part in his team’s goals on the day, Freiburg was too strong for the Red and Blacks as they succumbed to a 2-3 defeat at home.

Odoi assisted Leverkusen’s second goal which brought them level inside 65 minutes and just five minutes after coming on as a second-half substitute.

Freiburg went ahead to score the winner 18 minutes from full time to hand the 22-year-old defeat on his debut in Germany.

