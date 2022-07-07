0
Ghanaian forward Edwin Gyasi having trials with Dutch lower side FC Emmen

Gyasi Edwin 610x400 Ghanaian forward, Edwin Gyasi

Thu, 7 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian forward, Edwin Gyasi is having trials with Dutch lower-tier side, FC Emmen ahead of the new season.

The 30-year-old is currently a free agent after leaving Beitar Jerusalem last season.

The attacker hopes to impress the technical team as he aims to join the club on a permanent deal.

Having left CSKA Sofia, Gyasi joined Samsunspor and later joined Boluspor on loan.

Gyasi will be hoping to be in action when FC Emmen plays against PEC Zwolle at the PEC stadium on Friday.

Gyasi made his senior debut for the Ghana national football team in a 5-1 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification win over Congo on 5 September 2017.

Gyasi formerly played for Aalesund, Telstar, De Graafschap, FC Twente, Heracles Almelo and FC Dellas.

