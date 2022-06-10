Ghanaian forward Gabriel Dadzie handed Djibouti call-up 

Gabriel Dadzie making a threatening attack at opponent goal

Arta Solar 7 forward Gabriel Dadzie has been invited to the Djibouti national team for the upcoming 2023 CHAN Qualifiers later this month.

The Ghanaian forward agreed to a nationality switch with the Djibouti Football Federation before being handed the callup.



Djibouti will face Burundi in the 2023 CHAN qualifier which comes off later this month.



Gabriel Dadzie has been named among the 25-man squad for the CHAN Qualifier against Burundi.



Dadzie has been in top form for Arta Solar since joining the Djibouti top-flight league.



He scored five goals for As Arta SOLAR7 in their 10 -1 win over Pharmacie HIKMAin in the Coupe de Djibouti in January this year and provided two assists in the game.

Dadzie scored 26 goals to win the golden boot award.



He has three consecutive Golden Boot awards since moving to the Horn of Africa country in 2018.



Djibouti failed to qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier after losing to South Sudan.



